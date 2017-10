Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - France vs Belarus - Stade de France, Paris, France - October 10, 2017 France's Blaise Matuidi in action with Belarus’ Maksim Skavysh REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SAINT-DENIS, France (Reuters) - France qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia with a 2-1 home victory over Belarus on Tuesday to finish top of Group A.

Les Bleus, who have not missed a World Cup finals since 1994, prevailed thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.