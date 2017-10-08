FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Mustafi faced with injury break-Loew
#Sports News
October 8, 2017 / 9:37 PM / in 11 days

Germany's Mustafi faced with injury break-Loew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany’s Shkodran Mustafi receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany (Reuters) - Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be out for some time after suffering a thigh muscle injury in Germany’s 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan on Sunday, Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

Mustafi had to be taken off after 36 minutes when he was injured in the build-up to Azerbaijan’s equaliser, grabbing his right thigh in pain with no opponents near him.

“With Mustafi it seems that it is some muscle tear or some muscle fibre tear,” Loew told reporters. “In any case it could force him to a longer break.”

Germany have qualified for next year’s World Cup with a perfect campaign of 10 wins from 10 matches.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband

