Honduras aim to go for the kill in first leg vs Australia

(Reuters) - Honduran players arrived home for the World Cup playoff against Australia this week stressing the importance of a first-leg victory, with striker Anthony Lozano saying they must “kill off” the Aussies before the long trip to Sydney for the return leg.

“You have to give your all in these games, you have to kill them off if you can,” Lozano, who scored for the Barcelona B team in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Cultural Leonesa, told Honduran newspaper La Prensa.

“It’s home and away so we have to take advantage of the home leg,” he added. “We’re motivated and I am sure we’ll be going to the World Cup.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Alberth Elis, the Houston Dynamos forward who will miss the first game through suspension.

“We are really up for it, and we’re arriving at a time when we’re playing well for our clubs,” Elis, who has been a key performer in the Dynamos march to the Nirth America’s MLS playoffs, told reporters on arrival in San Pedro Sula on Monday.

“We have to be convincing here, and build up a good advantage to take that big step towards the World Cup.”

Honduras face the Socceroos in Friday night’s first leg, then both countries take the long flight down under for the return match next Wednesday.

The Central American side qualified by finishing fourth in the CONCACAF region, while Australia squeezed through after beating Syria.

They must play for a single place in the World Cup.