Honduras draft in striker Hernandez for Australia playoff

(Reuters) - Honduras announced a surprise recall for Eddie Hernandez on Monday, with the powerful striker looking set to recover from a fractured cheekbone in time for this weekend’s World Cup playoff against Australia.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Costa Rica v Honduras - National stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica, October 7, 2017. Eddie Hernandez of Honduras celebrates his goal against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Hernandez has scored six goals in 19 internationals and was a key player in Honduras’ last two qualifiers, scoring a goal in the 1-1 draw with Costa Rica and grabbing an assist in the 3-2 win over Mexico that secured their playoff spot.

However, he was left out the squad to play the Socceroos – with veteran Carlo Costly taking his place - after sustaining his facial injury two weeks ago.

The playoff begins in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10 with the second leg in Sydney five days later.