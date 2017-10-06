FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine revive hopes with rain-soaked win over Kosovo
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 12 days

Ukraine revive hopes with rain-soaked win over Kosovo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Kosovo vs Ukraine - Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder, Albania - October 6, 2017 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal REUTERS/Florion Goga

TIRANA (Reuters) - Ukraine revived their World Cup qualifying hopes and set up a pivotal tie with Croatia when they defied rain-soaked conditions to win 2-0 away to bottom side Kosovo in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

An own goal from Leart Paqarada on the hour set Ukraine on the way in the Group I match before Andriy Yarmolenko sealed their win to put them level on 17 points with second-placed Croatia, who were surprisingly held 1-1 at home by Finland.

With leaders Iceland (19 points) hosting Kosovo on Monday and set to top the group, Ukraine’s meeting with Croatia in Kiev is likely to decide who earns second place and a possible spot in the European playoff round.

The match was played in the Albanian city of Shkoder as Kosovo do not yet have any stadiums considered fit for World Cup qualifiers.

It was a laboured performance from Ukraine although it might have been easier if Yevhen Konoplyanka’s first-half solo effort had gone in rather than striking the woodwork.

A disciplined Kosovo did well to frustrate the visitors until Konoplyanka crossed to the far post and the hapless Paqarada turned the ball into his own net.

Yarmolenko wrapped things up with en emphatic finish three minutes from the end.

The winners of the nine European groups qualify directly for Russia next year and the best eight runners-up play off for four more places.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.