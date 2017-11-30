FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru captain Guerrero appears before FIFA tribunal over doping test
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2017 / 7:32 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Peru captain Guerrero appears before FIFA tribunal over doping test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero appeared before a FIFA disciplinary hearing on Thursday to defend himself over a failed doping test following his country’s World Cup qualifier away to Argentina in October.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Peru's national soccer team training - Nacional Stadium, Lima, Peru - October 9, 2017 - Peru's Paolo Guerrero attends a training session prior to the match against Colombia. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

The hearing lasted around four hours and afterwards Guerrero defied the sleet and freezing weather to sign autographs and pose for selfies with around a dozen Peru fans at the entrance to FIFA headquarters.

The fans waved Peru shirts and flags and chanted “Paolo is innocent”.

Peru have qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia, ending a 36-year-absence from the finals, but Guerrero could face a ban long enough to keep him out of the tournament if found guilty.

Guerrero, who plays his club football with Flamengo in Brazil, is currently serving a provisional 30-day ban which ruled him out of this month’s intercontinental playoff against New Zealand which Peru won 2-0 to qualify for the finals.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 32 goals in 83 appearances and has a galvanising presence for his team, has denied wrongdoing.

The draw for the World Cup takes place in Moscow on Friday with Peru in Pot Two. FIFA declined to comment on the case.

Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann, Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.