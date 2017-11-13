Factbox - List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

(Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia after Sweden secured their spot at the expense of Italy on Monday:
Russia (Qualified as hosts)
France
Portugal
Germany
Serbia
Poland
England
Spain
Belgium
Iceland
Switzerland
Croatia
Sweden
Brazil
Uruguay
Argentina
Colombia
Nigeria
Egypt
Morocco
Tunisia
Senegal
Mexico
Costa Rica
Panama
Iran
Japan
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Second legs
Nov 14
Ireland v Denmark (0-0), Dublin
Nov 15
Australia v Honduras (0-0), Sydney
Peru v New Zealand (0-0), Lima
