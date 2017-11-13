FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 10:58 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Factbox - List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia after Sweden secured their spot at the expense of Italy on Monday:

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Italy vs Sweden - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 13, 2017 Sweden celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

EUROPE

Russia (Qualified as hosts)

France

Portugal

Germany

Serbia

Poland

England

Spain

Belgium

Iceland

Switzerland

Croatia

Sweden

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Colombia

AFRICA

Nigeria

Egypt

Morocco

Tunisia

Senegal

CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Mexico

Costa Rica

Panama

ASIA

Iran

Japan

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

PLAYOFFS

Second legs

Nov 14

Ireland v Denmark (0-0), Dublin

Nov 15

Australia v Honduras (0-0), Sydney

Peru v New Zealand (0-0), Lima

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
