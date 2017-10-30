FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia to play Bulgaria in World Cup warm-up match
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 2:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Saudi Arabia to play Bulgaria in World Cup warm-up match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, who have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, will play Bulgaria in a warm-up match in Lisbon, Portugal on Nov. 13, the Bulgarian Football Union announced on Monday.

The match will follow Saudi Arabia’s friendly against Portugal in the city of Leiria three days earlier.

Argentine Edgardo Bauza was appointed in September as Saudi Arabia’s head coach for the 32-team tournament next year, after negotiations with their former manager Bert van Marwijk broke down.

The Dutchman, who led the Saudis to their fifth World Cup, halted discussions on a new contract after expressing frustration that a number of his staff members were sacked after the team booked their ticket to Russia.

Bulgaria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, will use the friendly at the Estadio do Restelo, as preparation for their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.