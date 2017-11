MILAN (Reuters) - Sweden qualified for the World Cup after a goalless draw with Italy at San Siro on Monday gave them a 1-0 aggregate win in their European playoff.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Italy vs Sweden - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 13, 2017 Italy’s Stephan El Shaarawy in action with Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.