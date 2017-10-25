FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brewster sends England into Under-17 World Cup final
October 25, 2017 / 2:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brewster sends England into Under-17 World Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rhian Brewster scored his second hat-trick in two games as England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata, India on Wednesday to reach the Under-17 World Cup final in which they will play Spain.

Soccer Football – Brazil vs England - FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India - October 25, 2017. England's team celebrates their win. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

The 17-year-old Liverpool striker scored in the 10th, 39th and 76th minutes as England continued their success at youth level this year following victories in the Under-20 World Cup and Under-19 European Championship.

England impressed in sweltering temperatures and regained momentum after Brazil right back Wesley equalised midway through the first half.

Brewster also scored three in England’s 4-1 quarter-final win over the United States.

Spain beat Mali 3-1 in the second semi-final, Abel Ruiz getting two of the goals.

The final is on Saturday.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ed Osmond

