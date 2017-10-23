FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen awaits more clarity on Brexit before moving staff - CEO
October 23, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 days ago

SocGen awaits more clarity on Brexit before moving staff - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) will wait to for more clarity on Brexit before deciding whether to move staff away from London, the bank’s chief executive told reporters in Dubai on Monday.

A view shows the logo on the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Frederic Oudea has previously said that the bank was considering moving 400 corporate and investment banking jobs from London as part of its Brexit plans, relocating most of the positions to Paris.

The bank has 2,000 jobs in investment banking in London, Oudea said in July.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
