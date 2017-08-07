FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft
August 7, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son leaves a session at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] and Lyft but had not made a decision.

“We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way,” he told reporters and analysts on Monday after the company announced its quarterly results.

“Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don’t know what will be the end result.”

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

