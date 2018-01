FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of Software AG (SOWGn.DE) will step down when his contract ends on July 31 for age reasons, and a decision on a successor has not yet been made, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Karl-Heinz Streibich, 65, has been in office since 2003.

Handelsblatt first reported the retirement.

The Darmstadt, Germany-based company is scheduled to release its 2017 earnings on Thursday.