Islamic State kill one, injure two in Somalia's Puntland
October 4, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in 15 days

Islamic State kill one, injure two in Somalia's Puntland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSASSO (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters killed one civilian and injured another and a police colonel in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region, police said on Wednesday.

The attack came on Tuesday.

Police captain Abdifatah Ali told Reuters the colonel was walking to the police station in Bosasso when the gunmen opened fire and that suspected Islamic fighters in Somalia’s port town of Qandala claimed responsibility.

“There is a thorough inspection in the town and we shall eliminate them,” Ali said.

IS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website.

On Monday, a policeman shot dead the chief of security at an airport in Puntland.

Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, but Puntland has been spared most of the violence. It has a dispute with the neighbouring semi-autonomous region of Galmudug that has in the past resulted in fighting.

Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

