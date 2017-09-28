FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu - police
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 20 days ago

Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The wreckage of a destroyed van is seen at the scene of a car explosion in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Seven people were killed when a car bomb exploded near a bus stop in a district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said.

It was not yet clear who had carried out the bombing.

The Islamist group al Shabaab has frequently carried out bombings in Mogadishu and other towns, seeking to destabilise the western-allied central government.

“I have counted seven dead bodies of civilians,” Major Nur Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters by phone.

He said the car exploded just as a minibus carrying civilians was passing by. The death toll was likely to rise, he said.

A Reuters witness at the scene said he saw at least three dead bodies and a damaged minibus with blood stains on it.

Reporting by Abdi Sheik; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.