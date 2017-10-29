FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somalia sacks police, security bosses after deadly bombing
October 29, 2017

Somalia sacks police, security bosses after deadly bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The heads of Somalia’s police and national security have been sacked after a bombing targeting a hotel in the country’s capital claimed at least 29 lives, state radio reported on its website on Sunday.

Somali security officers assess the scene of a suicide car bomb explosion, at the gate of Naso Hablod Two Hotel in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

“Somalia’s police commander General Abdihakin Dahir Saiid and director general of the National Intelligence Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, have now been sacked after a cabinet meeting,” state radio reported.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
