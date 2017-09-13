FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mike Lynch-backed Sophia Genetics raises $30 million
September 13, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in a month

Mike Lynch-backed Sophia Genetics raises $30 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mike Lynch poses for photographers at an awards ceremony in central London March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Sophia Genetics, a data-driven healthcare company backed by British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, has raised $30 million (22.57 million pounds) in a funding round led by Balderton Capital to further develop its technology.

The company’s machine-learning technology analyses DNA data to help clinicians find the best treatment options for diseases like cancer.

Switzerland-based Sophia said its platform was now being used by 334 hospitals across 53 countries, and had tested more than 125,000 patients to date.

Lynch, who founded and led software firm Autonomy before it was sold to Hewlett Packard in 2011 in a deal that soured a year later, first invested in Sophia through his Invoke Capital venture capital fund in 2014.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

