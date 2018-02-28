FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 12:46 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea finance minister says will consider preparing extra budget to boost jobs

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Wednesday said the government will consider preparing a supplementary budget to create jobs and boost economic growth.

“We won’t rule out the possibility of an extra budget,” Kim Dong-yeon said at a parliament session when a lawmaker asked if the government’s push to add jobs will mean increased fiscal expenditure.

In 2017, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in government budgeted extra spending of 11 trillion won ($10.20 billion)as soon as he took office, mainly to create social service jobs and offer subsidies for maternity leave.

($1 = 1,078.8000 won)

Reporting by Cynthia KimEditing by Shri Navaratnam

