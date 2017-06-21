FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 2 months ago

South Korea finance minister vows to cooperate with U.S. on North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-built Dental Sanitary Goods Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 20, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Thursday reaffirmed the country's stance that it will not tolerate any development of nuclear weapons in North Korea and vowed to cooperate with the United States in addressing the issue.

In a phone conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kim Dong-yeon said any efforts Seoul makes in denuclearizing the isolated country will in cooperation with the United States and the international community, South Korea's finance ministry said in a statement.

Mnuchin vowed to cooperate on sanctions imposed on North Korea against its missile and nuclear programs.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

