South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. Picture taken on June 15, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Friday said he is currently not reviewing the government's growth forecast for this year, currently at 2.6 percent.

"Adjusting current outlook on economic growth is not being considered at the moment," Kim Dong-yeon told reporters near Seoul.