Markets more serious over recent North Korea tensions than in past - South Korea finance minister

SEOUL (Reuters) - Financial markets regard North Korea's recent provocations and tensions between Pyongyang and Washington as more serious than in the past, South Korea's finance minister said on Monday.

"The effect from North Korea-related jitters on financial and foreign exchange markets has been causing some global anxiety and we cannot rule out market volatility can widen from the smallest shock," said Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon in opening remarks at a meeting in Seoul.

South Korean officials have been monitoring financial markets around the clock, said Kim.

A war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea has seen Trump warn that the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" and Pyongyang accuse the U.S. leader of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.