FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says could consider raising South Korea rating if North Korea stops provocative actions
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a month ago

S&P says could consider raising South Korea rating if North Korea stops provocative actions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man watches TV news report about North Korea's nuclear test at an electronic shop in Seoul, South Korea on September 3, 2017. Han Jong-Chan/Yonhap/via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday that it could consider raising South Korea’s sovereign credit rating if North Korea is sincere about stopping its provocative acts.

“Yes. If we can credibly believe that they (North Korea) will stop provocative acts in future, and hopefully meaning that they will normalise their economy to some extent,” Kim Eng Tan, senior director at S&P’s sovereign ratings team told reporters in Seoul.

Tan was responding to a question on whether a surprise ratings upgrade for South Korea is possible.

However, it is an unlikely scenario given the heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula, he said.

“I don’t think anyone can stop them from developing their weapons further,” Tan said.

S&P has South Korea on its third highest rating of AA with a stable outlook, on par with the UK and Belgium.

Commenting on the boycott of South Korean companies by China, Tan played down the economic impact, saying the retaliatory actions won’t be excessive, and punishment against Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile shield system, or the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), will largely be symbolic.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim & Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.