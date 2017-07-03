FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon names veteran finmin official as regulator chief
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 7:42 AM / a month ago

South Korea's Moon names veteran finmin official as regulator chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday named Choi Jong-ku, a veteran public servant who has spent most of his career at the finance ministry, to head the country's financial regulator, Moon's office said.

Choi is currently the president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea. He will succeed Yim Jong-yong, the current head of the Financial Services Commission.

Choi is well-regarded among other government officials. Choi will need to attend a hearing at parliament, but confirmation from lawmakers is not mandatory for his appointment.

The Blue House also appointed Hong Jang-pyo, an academic, as the president's chief economic adviser.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

