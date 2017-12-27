FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says revising comfort women agreement with South Korea unacceptable
#World News
December 27, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

Japan says revising comfort women agreement with South Korea unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Wednesday that any attempt to revise Tokyo’s 2015 agreement with South Korea over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels would be unacceptable and make relations unmanageable.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kono’s comment comes after his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, said the agreement failed to meet the needs of victims and apologised for the controversial deal.

“The Japan-South Korea agreement is an agreement between the two governments and one that has been highly appreciated by international society,” Kono said in a written statement.

“If the South Korean government ... tried to revise the agreement that is already being implemented, that would make Japan’s ties with South Korea unmanageable and it would be unacceptable.”

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
