South Korea to unveil decision over 'comfort women' deal with Japan
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

South Korea to unveil decision over 'comfort women' deal with Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said it will announce on Tuesday whether it will respect an agreement between the country’s previous government and Japan that was aimed at resolving a feud over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.

FILE PHOTO - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha speaks before a briefing of a special task force for investigating the 2015 South Korea-Japan agreement over South Korea's "comfort women" issue at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a news conference to say what measures the government intends taking to follow up on a public-private panel that concluded last week that the accord had failed to meet the women’s needs, a foreign ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the deal, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen (£6.45 million) to a fund to help them, was seriously flawed. Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
