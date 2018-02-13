FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

South Korea's Lotte Group says jailing of chairman 'unexpected'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group said on Tuesday that the jailing of its chairman was “unexpected”, adding it was worried the ruling could affect mounting current issues such as a initial public offering of key unit Hotel Lotte [HTLOT.UL].

Seoul Central District Court jailed Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of country’s fifth-largest conglomerate, for two years and six months for bribery tied to an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie

