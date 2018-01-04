FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says no military drills with South Korea during Winter Olympics - South Korea
January 4, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump says no military drills with South Korea during Winter Olympics - South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has said there will be no military drills with South Korea during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month, South Korea’s presidential office said on Thursday.

Trump also told South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in a telephone call that he hoped inter-Korean talks would lead to good results and that he would send a high-level delegation including members of his family to the Winter Olympics, the Blue House said in a statement.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Gareth Jones

