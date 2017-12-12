FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll from fighting in South Sudan's Great Lakes region rises to 170 - official
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Death toll from fighting in South Sudan's Great Lakes region rises to 170 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - The death toll from intercommunal fighting between two clans in South Sudan’s Great Lakes region last week has reached at least 170, an official said, up from 45, reflecting a new source of violence in a country devastated by a four-year civil war.

“Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. Three hundred forty two houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced,” Dharuai Mabor Teny, a member of parliament from the region, told Reuters.

Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.