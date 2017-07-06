FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bare-chested Pamplona marchers call for end to bull runs
July 5, 2017 / 5:28 PM / a month ago

Bare-chested Pamplona marchers call for end to bull runs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Around 100 shirtless protesters covered in red powder called for a ban on bullfighting and bull runs as they marched through the streets of Pamplona on Wednesday, in a prelude to the northern Spanish city's famous bull festival.

Slideshow (7 Images)

The activists from animal rights groups People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and AnimaNaturalis wore horns on their head and bore slogans including 'Stop Bull Fights' painted in black on their chests.

The annual San Fermin festival draws thousands from across the world to brave the 875-metre course through the narrow streets of the medieval city, along which runners in white shirts and red scarves are chased by bulls.

The first bull run in this year's festival takes place on Friday.

Reporting by Eloy Alonso. Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by John Stonestreet

