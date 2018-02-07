Spain's economy minister says ECB monetary policy behind economic recovery

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday he believed that the European Central Bank monetary policy was behind the current economic recovery across the region.
De Guindos, who was officially named Spain’s candidate for the position of ECB’s vice president on Wednesday, said he doesn’t believe that asset bubbles have formed in the euro zone due to record low interest rates applied by the ECB.
Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado