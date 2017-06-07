FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 7, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 2 months ago

Spain to revise growth forecasts to reflect positive data - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos speaks during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain March 31, 2017.Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will revise its growth forecasts for this year and next to reflect recent encouraging data on job creation and confidence levels, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told journalists on Wednesday.

The fresh projections will be carried out as part of preparations for the 2018 budget, De Guindos said. The government usually outlines its budget plans in July.

Spain already hiked its 2017 growth forecast in April from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent, and De Guindos recently said that the economy may expand at a similar rate to 2016, when it grew by 3.2 percent.

The Bank of Spain is also expected to raise its growth projections next week.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick

