FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's November jobless rises by 0.21 percent m/m to 3.47 million people
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 8:21 AM / in a day

Spain's November jobless rises by 0.21 percent m/m to 3.47 million people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, (Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.21 percent in November from a month earlier, or by 7,255 people, leaving 3.47 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People enter a government-run employment office in Madrid, Spain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

The number of people paying in to the social security system as workers in Spain fell by 12,773 people, to 18.42 million people, the ministry said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployed fell by 22,744 people in November from a month earlier.

The number of people registering as out of work in the service sector rose by 23,048 people, but fell in agriculture, industry and construction.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.