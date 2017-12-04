Spain's November jobless rises by 0.21 percent m/m to 3.47 million people

MADRID, (Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.21 percent in November from a month earlier, or by 7,255 people, leaving 3.47 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People enter a government-run employment office in Madrid, Spain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

The number of people paying in to the social security system as workers in Spain fell by 12,773 people, to 18.42 million people, the ministry said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployed fell by 22,744 people in November from a month earlier.

The number of people registering as out of work in the service sector rose by 23,048 people, but fell in agriculture, industry and construction.