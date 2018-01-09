Spain to revise 2018 economic forecast to above 2.5 percent - Economy Minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will raise its economic growth forecast for this year to at least above 2.5 percent from a current prediction of 2.3 percent, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

“The projections that will accompany the next budget will include for sure a revision upwards of the growth rate ... the scenario is a growth rate clearly above 2.5 pct,” de Guindos said during a conference to mark Spain Investor Day.

Spain cut this year’s growth prediction in the midst of a political crisis in the wealthy region of Catalonia in October, though the government has said that, if the problem was resolved, the forecast would be increased.