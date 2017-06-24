FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
June 24, 2017 / 5:49 PM / a month ago

Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.

Three boats were rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar and the rest off the coast of Almeria in southern Spain, adding to a lengthening list of such operations in recent days.

Earlier this week, 414 migrants were rescued off Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

Last year, 6,726 migrants were rescued as they tried to enter Spain by sea, according to the Spanish coastguard.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; editing by John Stonestreet

