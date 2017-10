BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union cannot resolve Spain’s political crisis with Catalonia, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference during a European Union leaders summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“Member states are clear there is no room or space for any kind of mediation,” Tusk told a news conference during an EU leaders summit in Brussels.

“I don’t expect a wide discussion about the situation, it is not in our agenda,” Tusk said of the EU summit.