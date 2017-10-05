FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in 13 days

Cyprus says it agrees with Spain to postpone southern EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Thursday it had postponed a summit of leaders of southern EU states after discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, embroiled in a crisis over Catalan secession efforts.

The meeting had been due to take place in the Cypriot capital Nicosia from Oct. 9 to 10. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades spoke “extensively” with Rajoy on Thursday, and it was agreed it would be postponed, a statement from the Cypriot Presidency said.

“President Anastasiades expressed his absolute support and solidarity of Cyprus to the Spanish Prime Minister and his Government towards the efforts he is exerting for a united Spain, and against the secessionist attempts by Catalonia,” it said. 

Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche

