Arrest warrant for ex-Catalan leader 'normal' if he doesn't testify - Supreme court

MADRID (Reuters) - If the ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont fails to appear in court, the normal procedure would be to issue an arrest warrant, the president of Spain’s Supreme Court said on Thursday.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a news conference at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“When someone doesn’t appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued,” Supreme Court President Carlos Lesmes said.

Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would ignore a court order to return to Spain to answer charges over the region’s push for independence. He did not turn up at a High Court hearing on Thursday.