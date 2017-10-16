FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish High Court remands in custody two Catalan separatist leaders
October 16, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 5 days ago

Spanish High Court remands in custody two Catalan separatist leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Monday it had ordered that two leaders of Catalan separatist organizations be remanded in custody while they remain under investigation on suspicion of sedition.

Jordi Cuixart (L), leader of Omnium Cultural, and Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), arrive to the High Court in Madrid, Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Prosecutors have alleged that Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), and Jordi Cuixart, head of Omnium Cultural, were key to planning an Oct. 1 referendum on independence that the Spanish government considered illegal.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Isla Binnie

