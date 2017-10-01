FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ballot boxes, voting papers appear at some polling stations for Catalan referendum
October 1, 2017 / 4:51 AM / in 18 days

Ballot boxes, voting papers appear at some polling stations for Catalan referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Ballot boxes and voting papers were being set out at some voting stations in Catalonia in preparation for Sunday’s planned referendum on splitting from Spain, local media said, despite Spanish authorities declaring the vote illegal.

Catalonia’s TV3 showed ballot boxes and voting papers ready at one polling station in a Barcelona suburb. La Vanguardia newspaper reported that the first ballot boxes had arrived in several centres.

Voting is due to start at 9 A.M. (0700 GMT) but it is unclear if police will allow it to go ahead.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

