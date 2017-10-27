Banco Sabadell to move chairman's office from Catalonia to Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) will move its chairman’s office and some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, the lender’s Chief Executive Jaime Guardiola said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report..

The Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Like hundreds of other Catalan businesses, Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-biggest bank, transferred its registered offices out of Catalonia earlier this month to seek legal certainty as the region’s leaders press ahead with a secession campaign.