Ousted Catalan leaders to appear in Belgian court on Nov 17
November 6, 2017 / 4:00 PM / in 15 hours

Ousted Catalan leaders to appear in Belgian court on Nov 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and four associates will appear before a Belgian court on Nov. 17 to discuss the European arrest warrant Spain has issued against them, prosecutors said on Monday.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and former members of the Government of Catalonia Clara Ponsati and Meritxell Borras attend a news conference at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The Brussels prosecutor’s office hereby confirms that the hearing at the council chamber will take place on Nov. 17 at 1400 (1300 GMT),” Brussels prosecutors said in a statement.

The hearing is one stage of the European extradition procedure that could take several weeks to complete.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
