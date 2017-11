TIELT, Belgium (Reuters) - Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian authorities even though he did not appear before Spanish judges earlier on Thursday, his Belgian lawyer said.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and former members of the Government of Catalonia Clara Ponsati and Meritxell Borras attend a news conference at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The climate is not good, it is better to take some distance,” lawyer Paul Bekaert told Reuters.

“If they ask, he will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian justice,” Bekaert added.