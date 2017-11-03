FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Catalan president says stands ready to cooperate with Belgian authorities
November 3, 2017 / 7:00 PM / in 15 hours

Ousted Catalan president says stands ready to cooperate with Belgian authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he stood ready to cooperate with Belgian justice authorities, adding he believed Spanish authorities had become politicised.

“I will not run from justice. I will go to the justice authorities, but the real justice authorities,” Puigdemont told Belgian state broadcaster RTBF in an interview aired on Friday.

“I have told my lawyer to tell Belgian justice authorities that I am completely ready to cooperate,” he said.

Puigdemont added that it was “very clear that the Spanish justice authorities had become politicised”.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams

