Spanish Civil Guard officers walk into a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish riot police carried away ballot boxes confiscated from a Barcelona polling station being used for a Catalan independence referendum declared illegal by the Spanish government, a Reuters witness said.

Spanish National Police and Civil Guard units descended on polling stations in Barcelona just as voting stations opened at around 9 AM (0700 GMT).