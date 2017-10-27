Britain says will not recognise Catalonian declaration of independence

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it would not recognise Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The UK does not and will not recognise the Unilateral Declaration of Independence made by the Catalan regional parliament,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said in a statement.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts,” the statement said. “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.”