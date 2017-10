MADRID (Reuters) - The former head of Catalonia and other sacked members of the region’s government are in Brussels, where they will make a declaration on Monday afternoon, newspaper La Vanguardia said.

Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Girona, Spain, October 28, 2017. Catalan Government/Handout via REUTERS

Other Barcelona-based paper El Periodico had earlier said Puigdemont was in the Belgian capital, without giving any further detail.