Riot police face off with demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish police fired rubber bullets in a Barcelona street on Sunday in disturbances over a banned Catalan independence referendum, according to people quoted by El Periodico newspaper.

“Several people report that the police fired rubber bullets” at the intersection of two Barcelona streets, the newspaper said on its website.