Spain passes law to make it easier for companies to move around country

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos looks on during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Friday passed a law to make it easier for companies to move their operations around the country just as some businesses consider leaving the region of Catalonia amid a rising conflict over a plan for independence.

The new law loosens the bureaucratic red tape needed for a company’s board to take the decision to move the company’s base, unless the group’s statutes expressly say otherwise, the government said in a statement.

The law had been discussed with the opposition political parties, the Socialists and business-friendly Ciudadanos, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.