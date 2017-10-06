FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain passes law to make it easier for companies to move around country
October 6, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 12 days ago

Spain passes law to make it easier for companies to move around country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos looks on during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Friday passed a law to make it easier for companies to move their operations around the country just as some businesses consider leaving the region of Catalonia amid a rising conflict over a plan for independence.

The new law loosens the bureaucratic red tape needed for a company’s board to take the decision to move the company’s base, unless the group’s statutes expressly say otherwise, the government said in a statement.

The law had been discussed with the opposition political parties, the Socialists and business-friendly Ciudadanos, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft

