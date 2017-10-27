Spanish government to meet at 1600 GMT on Catalonia

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will hold a special cabinet meeting at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) to enforce direct rule over Catalonia, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday, after the region declared independence from Spain.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is applauded by his fellow People's Party (PP) members after delivering his speech during a debate at the upper house Senate in Madrid, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

“Spain is a serious country and a great nation and we will not tolerate that a few people try liquidate our constitution,” Rajoy told journalists after the upper house of parliament allowed him to take control of Catalonia.