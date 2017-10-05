Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source

FILE PHOTO - CaixaBank's logo is seen at the company's headquarters, next to a streetlight, in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s third-biggest lender Caixabank (CABK.MC) is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the bank’s statutes, Caixabank would need to hold a shareholders’ meeting to take such a decision. However, the bank is also studying solutions such as a temporary transfer which could be easier to decide and implement.

A spokesman for the bank said: “There is no decision taken. If and when there is one then it will be communicated to the market.”